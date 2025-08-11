Forward Air misses Q2 mark; investors waiting to see if company will be sold

Transportation and logistics provider Forward Air missed second-quarter expectations on Monday after the market closed.

Forward Air didn’t provide an update on an ongoing strategic review process that could include selling the company following the fallout from its heavily contested merger with Omni Logistics. For the time being, Forward’s current leadership team is tasked with executing a marketing plan that now includes a freight forwarding business alongside its legacy linehaul operations.

Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported a second-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $20.4 million ($12.6 million attributable to Forward Air, or 41 cents per share). The result was worse than the consensus estimate calling for a per-share loss of 26 cents.

Consolidated revenue of $619 million was 4% lower year over year. Revenue increased 1% from the first quarter.