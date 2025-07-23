Private equity bids for Forward Air rolling in, report says

Shares of Forward Air were up 10% in late-day trading on Wednesday following a Reuters report that “a handful of private equity firms” have submitted bids to acquire the trucking and logistics company.

Potential buyers were reported to include Clearlake Capital, which holds a 13% stake in the company. Also, buyout firms, including Apollo Global Management (NASDAQ: APO) were reported to have submitted bids.

Activist investors have pushed Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) to entertain a sale or other strategic alternatives following its heavily contested merger with Omni Logistics. That deal, which was announced in August 2023, was quickly panned by shareholders as well as some of Forward’s legacy customers.

Forward’s shareholders took issue with the way the transaction was structured as it circumvented their vote. They also had concerns that the deal placed a large debt burden on Forward (a 5.3 times net debt leverage ratio at the end of the 2025 first quarter) and gave Omni’s private equity backers voting control. The merger eventually closed in January 2024 after months of litigation, including efforts from Forward to get out of the deal.