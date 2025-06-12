Forward Air chairman, 2 directors leave after shareholder vote

Forward Air announced Thursday that Chairman George Mayes has resigned following the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Per the less-than-truckload carrier’s corporate governance guidelines, board members not receiving at least 50.1% of shareholder support are required to step down.

Directors Javier Polit and Laurie Tucker did receive the majority vote required to remain on the board but voluntarily resigned, “in order to permit the Board and management to continue focusing on the Company’s operations, transformation plan and comprehensive strategic alternatives review,” a news release stated.

Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group had targeted for removal the three directors in the weeks leading up to the company’s annual meeting held on Wednesday. Ancora called the three “unfit legacy directors” and blamed them for overseeing the company’s “disastrous acquisition of Omni Logistics.” Ancora also accused the group of “slow-walking” a strategic review, which could culminate in the sale of Forward to private equity.

The Omni acquisition was structured through a series of transactions that circumvented a vote from shareholders. The transaction placed a large debt burden on Forward (5.3 times net leverage at the end of the first quarter) and gave Omni’s private equity backers control over a 38% voting bloc that is required to vote for board-nominated directors.



