Dynamic pricing, easy comps end 22-month tonnage downturn at ArcBest

ArcBest has seen metrics flip through the first two months of the second quarter with tonnage returning to growth as yields lag. Easy volume comps after nearly two years of declines and heavier usage of a dynamic pricing tool were the catalysts.

The company’s asset-based segment, which includes results from less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, reported a 2% year-over-year increase in revenue per day during May, which followed a flat result in April, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tonnage was up 6% y/y during May – the biggest y/y increase for the carrier since August 2022. The increase was driven by a 7% increase in shipments, which was slightly offset by a 1% decline in weight per shipment. Tonnage in the segment increased 3.6% y/y in April, which was the first positive move since May 2023.

Table: Company reports

The volume increases were due to the easy comps created by a 22-month stretch of declines. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) has used a dynamic pricing model, which provides discounts to fill available network capacity (and vice versa) during the soft stretch.