XPO sees modest tonnage decline in May

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO announced Wednesday a continuation of modest volume declines during May as the industry awaits an inflection in demand.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said tonnage per day was down 5.7% year over year during the month – the combination of a 5% decline in shipments and a 0.7% decline in weight per shipment. The update was in line with the company’s prior guidance calling for a tonnage decline similar to what it experienced in April (down 5.5% y/y).

The monthly declines are a modest improvement from the first quarter (down 7.5% y/y) and appear to be largely in line with typical seasonality.

Table: Company reports

XPO’s (NYSE: XPO) y/y comps get easier in the second half of the year as modest y/y increases recorded in the second quarter of 2024 give way to more pronounced declines in the third and fourth quarters of last year.