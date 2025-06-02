Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Yellow Corp. to sell 4 terminals for $6.8M

No LTL carriers involved in latest asset sales

Todd Maiden
Yellow's estate has liquidated roughly $2.4 billion in real estate. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

In a motion before a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, defunct less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp.’s estate is seeking to sell four terminals valued at $6.8 million.

The owned properties include a 68-door terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee, valued at $2.6 million, a 46-door facility in Southington, Connecticut ($2.8 million), a 31-door terminal near Baton Rouge, Louisiana ($1.2 million), and a 12-door location in Tupelo, Mississippi ($285,000).

The named buyers include construction and building services companies as well as a wholesale fuel and lubricant distributor. It appears no LTL carrier was active in the latest asset sales.

As the liquidation process draws to a close, fewer carriers have been involved. The last sale motion to the court included some transportation and logistics companies, including Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA), but also other non-LTL entities.

A separate filing with the court on Friday showed that Yellow is rejecting unexpired leases on four terminals with a total of 328 doors.

    Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.