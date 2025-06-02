Yellow Corp. to sell 4 terminals for $6.8M

In a motion before a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, defunct less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp.’s estate is seeking to sell four terminals valued at $6.8 million.

The owned properties include a 68-door terminal in Knoxville, Tennessee, valued at $2.6 million, a 46-door facility in Southington, Connecticut ($2.8 million), a 31-door terminal near Baton Rouge, Louisiana ($1.2 million), and a 12-door location in Tupelo, Mississippi ($285,000).

The named buyers include construction and building services companies as well as a wholesale fuel and lubricant distributor. It appears no LTL carrier was active in the latest asset sales.

As the liquidation process draws to a close, fewer carriers have been involved. The last sale motion to the court included some transportation and logistics companies, including Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA), but also other non-LTL entities.

A separate filing with the court on Friday showed that Yellow is rejecting unexpired leases on four terminals with a total of 328 doors.