J.B. Hunt expands premium intermodal offering to shippers in Mexico

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced the latest iteration of Quantum, its premium intermodal offering, on Friday.

Quantum de Mexico will provide cross-border service to Mexican shippers with “service-sensitive” transportation needs utilizing the networks of Western Class I railroad BNSF Railway (NYSE: BRK.B) and Mexico’s largest rail provider, GMXT.

In line with J.B. Hunt’s (NASDAQ: JBHT) current Quantum offering, customers can expect 95% on-time delivery and up to one less day of transit time versus the standard intermodal service. The offering is designed to better compete with time-sensitive, highway freight hauled by truck.

“Mode conversion is one of the leading opportunities businesses can leverage in today’s economic environment to drive efficiency and cost savings,” said Spencer Frazier, head of sales and marketing at J.B. Hunt, in a news release. “The collaboration we’re announcing today brings the full suite of our industry-leading intermodal service and its unmatched service excellence, scale and capacity to Mexico, building on the innovative success of a 35-year relationship.”

To ensure premium service, new tracking systems will provide real-time shipment visibility. Quantum loads will be given priority status for drayage moves and railcar loading and unloading. Support staff from all three companies will provide around-the-clock service.