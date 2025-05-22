Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


LogisticsNewsTruckingTruckload CarriersTruckload Freight

Truckload spot rates to continue upward trend, RXO says

3PL’s market forecast points to catalysts for higher rates as trade war looms

Todd Maiden
·
Carrier costs keep moving higher, which should keep upward pressure on rates. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The overall trajectory for truckload spot rates remains “inflationary,” but trade policy presents a significant wild card, according to a report issued by freight broker RXO on Thursday.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company’s Curve quarterly forecast said the TL market “has remained relatively calm” with spot rates continuing to step higher despite disruption from rapidly changing tariff policies. A trend – largely in place since 2023 – of soft freight demand, reductions in carrier capacity and stable rates continued in the first quarter.

RXO’s (NYSE: RXO) data showed TL spot rates (excluding fuel) were up 9.1% year over year in the first quarter, which compared to an 11.6% growth rate during the fourth quarter. The company’s all-in spot rate index, which includes fuel, also increased slightly again in the first quarter as it did in the fourth.

The data showed contractual rates increased 1.4% y/y in the first quarter – the first y/y increase since the end of 2022.

The 3PL classified the first quarter as “still primarily a shippers’ market” as “carriers remained under significant cost pressure, while shippers enjoyed relatively high tender acceptance rates, easy capacity and slight rate decreases in their RFPs.”

To continue reading this article...

Already have an account? Sign In

Create a Free Account

No payment required

By signing up with your email, you will receive newsletters, special offers, and occasional third-party promotions from FreightWaves.com and its family of brands.

    Need Help? Contact Us

    Todd Maiden

    Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.