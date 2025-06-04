Old Dominion’s May update in line with prior Q2 guide

Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line saw “continued softness” in May as revenue per day fell 5.8% year over year. Lower volumes were again only partially offset by higher yields. The trend is a continuation from what was experienced in April and during the first quarter.

Old Dominion (NASDAQ: ODFL) reported an 8.4% y/y decline in tonnage per day during May as shipments fell 6.8% and weight per shipment was down 1.9%. The carrier’s April tonnage was off 8.8%, which followed a 6.3% decline in the first quarter.

The monthly tonnage declines continue to moderate on a two-year-stacked comparison. May tonnage was down 6.9% (down 6.5% in April), which is an improvement from the low-double-digit declines recorded last year and into the first quarter.

Source: Company updates

A prolonged freight downturn and a sagging industrial sector have weighed on LTL demand.



