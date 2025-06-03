Transportation pricing grows faster than capacity again in May

Transportation metrics saw little change in May as capacity, utilization and pricing remained in expansion territory, according to a monthly survey of supply chain professionals.

The Logistics Managers’ Index – a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction – had a 54.7 reading for transportation capacity during May, which was roughly in line with April.

The Tuesday report classified capacity as “tight, but not too tight” while growth in transportation utilization remained largely anemic at 52.6 – the lowest reading for the subindex since November 2023.

Capacity was reported to be tighter for upstream companies like manufacturers and wholesalers, which returned a neutral reading of 50 compared to downstream retailers, which said capacity notably expanded (65.3).



