Saia’s tonnage turns negative after 22-month run

After 22 months of consecutive tonnage increases following Yellow Corp.’s shutdown, less-than-truckload carrier Saia reported a modest decline in volume during May.

Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced Thursday that tonnage per day dipped 0.4% year over year in May following a 4.4% increase in April (and a 12.8% increase in the first quarter). The May decline was the combination of a 3.2% drop in shipments, which was largely offset by a 3% increase in weight per shipment.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based carrier was very aggressive after Yellow’s (OTC: YELLQ) exit, acquiring 28 of the defunct company’s terminals and quickly onboarding its customers. (A filing with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware last month showed it was acquiring three more service centers from Yellow’s estate.)

In the months that followed the acquisitions, Saia’s volume growth significantly outpaced the rest of the industry even with a freight recession as the backdrop. But after nearly two years of increases, and further protraction of the downturn, the comps are increasingly more formidable.



