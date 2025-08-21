J.B. Hunt taps Brad Delco as next CFO

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Thursday that Brad Delco, senior vice president of finance and investor relations lead, will become the company’s chief financial officer effective Sept. 1. Delco will replace John Kuhlow, who will become the company’s chief accounting officer.
J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) touted the change as a “move to complement company strategy for long-term disciplined growth.”
Delco was also named executive vice president of finance.
Delco joined J.B. Hunt in 2019. Prior to that, he spent 14 years in various corporate finance and equity research roles at financial services firm Stephens Inc. At J.B. Hunt, he has been responsible for investor relations, corporate development and financial planning and analysis.
“Brad’s deep background in finance and capital markets, coupled with his transportation industry knowledge, continues to fuel our financial strategy as we look toward disciplined future growth and greater returns on our strategic investments,” said Shelley Simpson, president and CEO, in a news release.
The Lowell, Arkansas-based multimodal transportation provider has been focused on reducing costs and better matching capacity with demand through an extended freight downturn.
“Our entire organization is focused on operational excellence, cost discipline and scaling our investments,” Simpson continued. “This change will align our leadership strengths to support our continued focus on driving results that deliver shareholder value.”
Kuhlow was named the company’s chief financial officer in 2020.
“John has been integral to the success of our finance and accounting organization over many years,” said Simpson. “His strong background in accounting combined with his ethical and collaborative approach will continue to support future growth and the financial integrity of our company.”