J.B. Hunt taps Brad Delco as next CFO

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Thursday that Brad Delco, senior vice president of finance and investor relations lead, will become the company’s chief financial officer effective Sept. 1. Delco will replace John Kuhlow, who will become the company’s chief accounting officer.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) touted the change as a “move to complement company strategy for long-term disciplined growth.”

Delco was also named executive vice president of finance.

Delco joined J.B. Hunt in 2019. Prior to that, he spent 14 years in various corporate finance and equity research roles at financial services firm Stephens Inc. At J.B. Hunt, he has been responsible for investor relations, corporate development and financial planning and analysis.