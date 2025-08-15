3PLs dominating warehouse leasing market

A pair of reports published this week from leading industrial real estate firms said the 3PL sector has been the most active in bidding and procuring new space.

The world’s largest commercial real estate services firm, CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), said 3PLs accounted for more signed leases of 1-million-square-foot-plus properties than any other industrial vertical during the first half of this year.

Third-party logistics providers were occupiers of 38 of the top 100 industrial leases, accounting for 28.9 million square feet of space. The group signed just 28 leases totaling 20.6 million square feet in the 2024 first half.

The report said 3PLs were able to take a larger share of the mega lease market as many retailers and manufacturers are now outsourcing warehousing and distribution operations due to higher rents and operating costs.