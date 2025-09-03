XPO sees tonnage declines ease in August

XPO reported Wednesday that tonnage per day in its less-than-truckload unit was down 4.7% year over year in August, an improvement from an 8.7% y/y decline in July. The August tonnage change was driven by a 3.4% decline in shipments and a 1.3% dip in weight per shipment.

The August tonnage result appears to be modestly ahead of typical seasonal trends. On a two-year-stacked comparison, July and August were down by 9.5% and 9.3%, respectively, in what remains a soft but stable demand environment.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based carrier’s prior-year comps continue to ease through the rest of the year. (It averaged mid-single-digit y/y tonnage declines in the back half of last year.)

Table: Company reports

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) – a bellwether for manufacturing activity – remained in contraction territory during August at 48.7. (The PMI is a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction.) The index has signaled softness in the manufacturing complex in 32 of the past 34 months. The dataset typically leads inflections in LTL volumes by approximately three months.