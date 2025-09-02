Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Transportation metrics sour in August

Logistics Managers’ Index shows capacity growing faster than pricing

Supply chain managers still expect transportation pricing to be notably higher one year from now. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • August transportation metrics showed increased transportation capacity, but decreased utilization and pricing, signaling a potential negative freight inversion.
  • While inventories are higher, leading to increased warehousing costs, the overall Logistics Managers' Index remained largely unchanged.
  • The report suggests a less likely boom market in the near future due to pre-peak season inventory stockpiling and a contractionary one-year forecast for transportation capacity.
  • Higher inventory costs are anticipated to be passed on to consumers, although the impact on retail sales remains uncertain.
Transportation metrics soured in August, according to a monthly survey of supply chain professionals.

The Logistics Managers’ Index – a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction – returned a 57.3 reading for available transportation capacity in August. That was 4.7 percentage points higher than in July and the highest capacity reading since May 2024.

Transportation utilization (54.7) fell 4.8 points in August. The dataset held a 61.5 reading for the first three weeks of the month but fell to a neutral 50 reading by the last week of August.

Transportation pricing (56.1) dropped 6.9 points, logging the lowest reading for the subindex since April 2024. Inventories have moved downstream in the supply chain, with retailers pointing to higher transportation prices (66.1) while upstream wholesalers signaled more muted expansion (51.5).

“While these are not necessarily seismic shifts on their own, the fact that Transportation Capacity is now expanding faster than Transportation Prices is significant as it represents a mild negative freight inversion,” the Tuesday report said.

A pull forward of inventories ahead of tariff implementations produced stronger freight metrics earlier in the year. With some shipper demand already filled ahead of the traditional peak season, the back half of the year may continue to see muted trends, the report said.

“The fact that we have moved towards a negative inversion in August, at the start of what should normally be peak season, renders the chances of a boom market happening any time soon as fairly unlikely,” the report said. “Again, this does not mean that we will slide into a freight recession, and respondent future predictions actually point to that not happening.”

Survey respondents returned a slightly contractionary one-year-forward forecast of 49 for the transportation capacity index. However, the group is bracing for higher rates one year from now, returning a 71.9 pricing outlook.

SONAR: Outbound Tender Reject Index for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). A proxy for truck capacity, the Outbound Tender Reject Index shows the number of loads being rejected by carriers. Current tender rejections are outperforming prior-year levels but still not signaling a recovery. To learn more about SONAR, click here.
SONAR: National Truckload Index (linehaul only – NTIL) for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). The NTIL is based on an average of booked spot dry van loads from 250,000 lanes. The NTIL is a seven-day moving average of linehaul spot rates excluding fuel. Spot rates remain largely flat on a year-over-year comparison.

The overall LMI (59.3) was largely unchanged in August. Higher inventories and growth in the warehousing metrics drove the increase in the index.

Inventories (58.2) were up 2.7 points sequentially, pushing inventory costs (79.2) 7.3 points higher. This was the second-highest reading for inventory costs since October 2022. Smaller companies, or those with less than 1,000 employees, reported higher inventories and tighter capacity.

The report cautioned that “it is likely that some of these costs will be passed along to consumers in the near future,” but said it’s still too early to assess any impact to future retail sales.

Warehousing capacity (50.5) was only slightly expansionary as warehouse utilization (62.1) stepped 2.6 points higher. The changes drove warehouse prices (72.2) 3.9 points above July’s reading.

The LMI is a collaboration among Arizona State University, Colorado State University, Florida Atlantic University, Rutgers University and the University of Nevada, Reno, conducted in conjunction with the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

