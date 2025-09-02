Transportation metrics sour in August

Transportation metrics soured in August, according to a monthly survey of supply chain professionals.

The Logistics Managers’ Index – a diffusion index in which a reading above 50 indicates expansion while one below 50 signals contraction – returned a 57.3 reading for available transportation capacity in August. That was 4.7 percentage points higher than in July and the highest capacity reading since May 2024.

Transportation utilization (54.7) fell 4.8 points in August. The dataset held a 61.5 reading for the first three weeks of the month but fell to a neutral 50 reading by the last week of August.

Transportation pricing (56.1) dropped 6.9 points, logging the lowest reading for the subindex since April 2024. Inventories have moved downstream in the supply chain, with retailers pointing to higher transportation prices (66.1) while upstream wholesalers signaled more muted expansion (51.5).