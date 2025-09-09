ArcBest cuts Q3 margin outlook due to soft demand, higher costs

ArcBest reported a modest year-over-year revenue increase in its asset-based segment in August following no change in July. However, the carrier lowered its third-quarter margin outlook for the unit, given ongoing macro headwinds and higher costs.

Asset-based revenue per day, which includes results from less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, increased 2% y/y in August, primarily driven by a 2% increase in tonnage with no change in average yield. The August tonnage result was the combination of a 5% increase in daily shipments, which was partially offset by a 3% decline in weight per shipment.

Table: Company reports

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) said it’s getting more freight from core accounts but overall demand weakness in the manufacturing and housing sectors is pushing shipment weights lower.

Data released last week showed manufacturing activity remained in contraction territory again during August. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered a 48.7 reading for the month (50 is neutral), placing it in negative territory for 32 of the past 34 months. (The dataset typically leads inflections in LTL volumes by approximately three months.)