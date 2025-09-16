Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Yellow Corp. sells Baltimore terminal for $4.7M

Bankrupt estate has 11 locations remaining to liquidate

Yellow's terminal sales are expected to conclude ahead of a Nov. 12 hearing. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

Defunct Yellow Corp. has entered a motion with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware to sell a Baltimore service center valued at $4.7 million, according to a Monday filing.

A separate filing before the court showed the estate had just 11 owned terminals remaining. Yellow was the nation’s third-largest less-than-truckload carrier operating more than 325 terminals when it closed in July 2023.

The Baltimore location is listed with 54 doors sitting on 10.7 acres. It is being purchased by a real estate firm.

Yellow has sold more than 200 service centers for nearly $2.4 billion since its liquidation began. (The estate has also terminated leases on other properties.) A final report to the court filed earlier this month showed a two-year equipment auction process generated $176 million in net proceeds.

Yellow has also sought permission to have commercial real estate marketing platforms Crexi and LoopNet list its remaining owned locations. The agreement calls for a 30-day bidding process ending around Nov. 5, with winning bids to be approved by the court at a Nov. 12 hearing.

CBRE (NYSE: CBRE) will continue as the estate’s exclusive real estate broker.

A monthly operating report for July showed Yellow had $623 million in cash. The funds will be used to settle outstanding claims, including those from former employees for owed PTO, sick time and grievance pay.

