Yellow Corp. sells Baltimore terminal for $4.7M

Defunct Yellow Corp. has entered a motion with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware to sell a Baltimore service center valued at $4.7 million, according to a Monday filing.

A separate filing before the court showed the estate had just 11 owned terminals remaining. Yellow was the nation’s third-largest less-than-truckload carrier operating more than 325 terminals when it closed in July 2023.

The Baltimore location is listed with 54 doors sitting on 10.7 acres. It is being purchased by a real estate firm.

Yellow has sold more than 200 service centers for nearly $2.4 billion since its liquidation began. (The estate has also terminated leases on other properties.) A final report to the court filed earlier this month showed a two-year equipment auction process generated $176 million in net proceeds.