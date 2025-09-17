Yellow Corp. loses pension claims appeal

An effort from defunct Yellow Corp. and its majority shareholder MFN Partners to overturn a ruling requiring it to pay pension withdrawal liabilities was shot down in a federal appeals court on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, saying the fact that various pension funds Yellow once contributed to received federal bailout money doesn’t absolve the former less-than-truckload carrier from liabilities tied to its abrupt shutdown and exit from those plans.

Employers party to multiemployer pension plans (MEPPs) are required to pay their allocable share of unfunded vested benefits when exiting a plan.

Withdrawal liability claims attached to Yellow once totaled more than $6.5 billion, roughly $4.8 billion of which were held by Central States Pension Fund. Yellow argued that the plans are now fully funded following a 2021 pension fund bailout package and that it owes little to nothing to the plans that covered roughly 22,000 of its union employees.