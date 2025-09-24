Truckload earnings estimates cut heading into Q3 reports

Susquehanna Financial Group cut earnings estimates for asset-based truckload carriers by mid-single- to low-double-digit percentages ahead of the third-quarter earnings season. Analyst Bascome Majors made similar reductions for the fourth quarter as volumes, spot rates and tender rejections remain soft, and the outlook for peak season is muted.

“With 2026 now just three months away and our view that the truckload market is (again) unlikely to see the upward price and margin momentum we’ve been hoping for near term, we’re cutting our forecasts for most truckload-related names and are below 2026 consensus EPS for every company but CHRW [C.H. Robinson],” Majors told clients in a Wednesday report.

Third-quarter earnings-per-share estimates were cut by 12% and 11% for Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), respectively. Numbers were trimmed by just 6% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) and 5% for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX).

(Majors’ new estimates sit 46% below the current consensus outlook for Werner, 14% below for Schneider, and only 3% below for J.B. Hunt and Knight-Swift.)