FedEx Freight spinoff on track for June 2026

The nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, FedEx Freight, is on track to become a standalone public company by June of next year. Parent company FedEx said Thursday it plans to spend $600 million enhancing IT infrastructure and systems ahead of the spinoff.

Shares of FedEx Freight will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FDXF.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) reported consolidated adjusted earnings per share of $3.83 for its fiscal first quarter ended Aug. 31 after the market closed on Thursday. That was 22 cents higher than the consensus estimate and 23 cents higher year over year. Revenue of $22.2 billion was $550 million ahead of expectations.

FedEx Freight reported revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, a 3.1% y/y decline. Tonnage per day was down 2.5% while revenue per hundredweight, or yield, was off 0.6%. (The tonnage decline was driven by a 2.2% decline in shipments and a 0.3% dip in weight per shipment.)