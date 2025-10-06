Morgan Stanley cuts TL, LTL earnings outlook

Trucking analysts are trimming expectations for the back half of the year ahead of the third-quarter earnings season, which begins next week.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) transportation and logistics analyst Ravi Shanker cut earnings-per-share estimates by low-single- to high-teen percentages for most of the truckload and less-than-truckload carriers he covers.

“The year that promised so much has instead been a series of stop-start months as tariff uncertainty has taken its toll,” Shanker told clients in a Monday report. “Shipper uncertainty on the cycle remains high and visibility remains low, which makes predictions (or even looking backwards) difficult.”

Trade noise caused some shippers to pull forward inventory ahead of new tariff implementation dates. That lead to seasonally strong freight shipments in July, which gave way to subseasonal demand in August and an inline September, Shanker said.