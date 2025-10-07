Survey reveals top LTL carriers for 2025

Daylight Transport was named by Mastio & Co. as the top overall less-than-truckload carrier for a second straight year. The research and consulting firm’s annual customer value and loyalty survey listed Old Dominion Freight Line as the top national carrier for a 16th consecutive year.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at

F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.

Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next. Register now!

There was little change among service rankings in the overall category. The group also included Averitt Express (No. 2), Old Dominion (No. 3) and Peninsula (No. 4). Southeastern Freight Lines (No. 5) edged out Dayton Freight Lines (No. 6), which slid one spot this year.

Averitt Express won the overall category in 2023 and Peninsula was the winner in 2022.

This year’s survey rated 147 carriers, with only 24 garnering enough ratings to make the list. Mastio conducted 1,630 interviews with LTL shippers, recording approximately 5,100 observations, from late June through late September.