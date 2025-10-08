Ikea acquires US logistics tech platform to improve home delivery

Swedish home furnishings retailer Ikea advanced efforts to take control over its delivery fulfillment network by acquiring U.S.-based logistics technology company Locus on Tuesday.

Ingka Group, the largest retailer for Ikea, acquired the AI-powered platform for an undisclosed sum. (Locus raised $50 million in funding in 2021, pushing its valuation to $300 million at the time.) The deal is expected to bolster the furniture retailer’s distribution capabilities.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our commitment to improving the customer journey at every touchpoint,” said Tolga Oncu, head of Ikea Retail (Ingka Group). “By bringing Locus’s technology in-house, we’re taking control of a crucial element in our fulfilment chain, allowing us to deliver with greater speed and flexibility to the many.”

The Locus platform provides fulfillment automation, advanced route optimization, real-time tracking and enhanced vehicle utilization. Ikea said leveraging this technology will allow it to increase efficiency throughout its supply chain, from managing capacity to final-mile delivery.