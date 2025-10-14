Cass reports ‘TL bounce,’ recovery timeline still uncertain

The freight market experienced a bounce in September, primarily driven by truckload volumes, though the outlook remains uncertain, according to a monthly report from Cass Information Systems.

Cass’ multimodal shipments index increased 2.5% sequentially in September (up 1.5% seasonally adjusted), reversing August’s dip. The volumes dataset was down 5.4% year over year, which was the smallest y/y decline in three months as delayed tariff implementations were supportive of volumes. For a second straight month, the TL market took share from the less-than-truckload market.

Shippers consolidating smaller loads into full truckloads to take advantage of still-depressed rates drove the mix shift in trucking. While the “TL bounce” led to higher rates in the month, tariffs are expected to negatively impact consumer spending, pushing out a meaningful recovery, the report said.

“We think the LTL declines reflect ongoing available TL capacity—where low rates lead shippers to consolidate LTL loads into truckloads—and private fleet insourcing,” the report said. “The positivity in TL volumes may be temporary, as pre-tariff shipping may lead to more air pockets in demand.”