Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Less than Truckload (LTL)NewsTop StoriesTruckingTruckload CarriersTruckload Freight

Cass reports ‘TL bounce,’ recovery timeline still uncertain

TL linehaul rate index records largest y/y gain in 3 years during September

Todd Maiden
·
Third-quarter earnings season for trucking begins on Wednesday. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The freight market experienced a September bounce, driven by truckload volumes gaining share from less-than-truckload as shippers consolidated loads to utilize low rates; however, the overall outlook remains uncertain due to expected tariff impacts.
  • Freight expenditures and truckload linehaul rates both increased sequentially and year-over-year in September, reflecting a modest improvement in pricing.
  • Freight capacity is contracting due to issues like driver license restrictions and insufficient new truck production, which could eventually stimulate for-hire demand and lead to a recovery, though this process is expected to take time.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

The freight market experienced a bounce in September, primarily driven by truckload volumes, though the outlook remains uncertain, according to a monthly report from Cass Information Systems.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at
F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.
Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next.

Register now!

Cass’ multimodal shipments index increased 2.5% sequentially in September (up 1.5% seasonally adjusted), reversing August’s dip. The volumes dataset was down 5.4% year over year, which was the smallest y/y decline in three months as delayed tariff implementations were supportive of volumes. For a second straight month, the TL market took share from the less-than-truckload market.

Shippers consolidating smaller loads into full truckloads to take advantage of still-depressed rates drove the mix shift in trucking. While the “TL bounce” led to higher rates in the month, tariffs are expected to negatively impact consumer spending, pushing out a meaningful recovery, the report said.

“We think the LTL declines reflect ongoing available TL capacity—where low rates lead shippers to consolidate LTL loads into truckloads—and private fleet insourcing,” the report said. “The positivity in TL volumes may be temporary, as pre-tariff shipping may lead to more air pockets in demand.”

Further, inbound container flows from China are forecast to be subdued in the back half of the year. Cass’ volumes dataset is expected to be off 6% y/y in October, assuming typical seasonality during the month.

September 2025
y/y
2-year
m/m
m/m (SA)
Shipments-5.4%-10.4%2.5%1.5%
Expenditures2.2%-4.5%5.1%2.5%
TL Linehaul Index2.6%-1.0%1.7%NM
Table: Cass Information Systems (SA – seasonally adjusted)

Cass’ freight expenditures index, which measures total freight spend including fuel, increased 5.1% sequentially (up 2.5% seasonally adjusted). The index was up 2.2% y/y, marking the fifth y/y increase in the past six months.

The dataset also saw its smallest two-year-stacked decline (down 4.5%) since July 2023.

Backing out the modest sequential volume increase, actual freight rates were likely 1% higher seasonally adjusted from August. However, Cass is still assessing the impact of a changing freight mix and has paused releasing its inferred rate data.

SONAR: Outbound Tender Reject Index for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). A proxy for truck capacity, the Outbound Tender Reject Index shows the number of loads being rejected by carriers. Current tender rejections are largely outperforming prior-year levels but still not signaling a recovery. To learn more about SONAR, click here.
SONAR: National Truckload Index (linehaul only – NTIL) for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). The NTIL is based on an average of booked spot dry van loads from 250,000 lanes. The NTIL is a seven-day moving average of linehaul spot rates excluding fuel. Spot rates are modestly ahead of year-ago levels.

Cass’ TL linehaul index, which tracks rates excluding fuel and accessorial surcharges, was up 1.7% sequentially during September, reversing August’s decline. The index was up 2.6% y/y, a ninth straight y/y increase, and the largest in three years.

The report said “the net effects of the immigration crackdown,” including a stoppage in the issuance and renewal of non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses, could materially tighten capacity in the next two years.

“While demand trends are mixed and the outlook remains cloudy, capacity continues to contract,” the report said, pointing to Class 8 tractor production, which is forecast to be “several thousand trucks per month below what is needed to maintain the fleet size,” in the back half of the year.

“In our view, lower capacity in an otherwise stable demand environment could move the cycle forward and actually create for-hire demand by reversing the insourcing of recent years. But this will take time.”   

Equity analysts have been trimming carrier earnings estimates heading into the third-quarter earnings season, which begins Wednesday when J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) reports. Generally soft demand and expectations for a muted peak season are expected to keep a lid on rates and carrier margins, analysts said. However, 2026 numbers could get more interesting as the driver pool becomes heavily regulated.

Data used in the indexes comes from freight bills paid by Cass (NASDAQ: CASS), a provider of payment management solutions. Cass processes $36 billion in freight payables annually on behalf of customers.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.