Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam announces retirement

Logistics warehouse operator Prologis announced Wednesday that co-founder and longtime leader Hamid Moghadam will be retiring. Prologis President Dan Letter will succeed Moghadam as CEO on Jan. 1.

Moghadam will continue to serve as executive chairman.

Photo: Prologis President Dan Letter will succeed Hamid Moghadam as CEO in 2026. (PRNewsfoto/Prologis, Inc.)

Letter joined San Francisco-based Prologis (NYSE: PLD) in 2004 and has served as the real estate investment trust’s president since January 2023. Prior to that, he was head of capital deployment for the company, where he was responsible for the investment committee and property acquisitions and dispositions.

Letter was also added to the company’s board of directors on Wednesday. The board size increased from 11 to 12 directors.



