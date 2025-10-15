J.B. Hunt’s belt tightening yields big Q3 beat

J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported a notable step up in earnings despite a slight falloff in revenue during the third quarter. The multimodal transportation provider previously outlined a $100-million cost reduction program, the fruits of which showed up in a big way in the recent period.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) saw consolidated revenue decline less than 1% year over year to $3.05 billion in the third quarter (the consensus estimate was $3.02 billion). However, operating income increased 8% y/y with earnings per share up 18% to $1.76 (30 cents ahead of analysts’ expectations).

(A lower tax rate compared to the 2024 third quarter was a 3-cent tailwind to EPS.)

Shares of J.B. Hunt jumped 12% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the better-than-expected report.