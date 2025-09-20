Trump: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern merger “sounds good to me”

President Donald Trump on Friday said he approved of the proposed $85 billion merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

In Oval Office remarks reported by White House media, Trump said the tie-up that would create the first transcontinental freight railroad “sounds good to me. Union Pacific is a great railroad.”

It was the latest move by the administration to back the merger, which was jointly announced by UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) in late July.

Trump met with UP Chief Executive Jim Vena last week in the Oval Office, when he first expressed support for the Omaha-based company’s acquisition of NS, headquartered in Atlanta.