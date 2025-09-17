Chemicals, autos lead as rail freight bests year-ago traffic

Freight on U.S. railroads totaled 514,167 carloads and intermodal units, off 1.6% from the same week in 2024 but still ahead year-to-date.
Total freight for the week ending Sept. 13 came to 231,237 carloads, down 0.5%, while intermodal volume was 282,930 containers and trailers, off 2.6% compared to 2024.
Commodity gainers were led by chemicals, 7.5%, and motor vehicles and parts, 4.5%. Declines were seen in farm products except grain, 4.8%; coal, 3.7% and forest products, 3.1%, the Association of American Railroads said.
For the first 37 weeks of 2025, cumulative volume of 8,194,763 carloads was better by 2.3% y/y. Containers and trailers, or 10,007,894 intermodal units, improved by 3.8%. Total combined volume year-to-date was 18,202,657 carloads and intermodal units, up 3.1%.
North American volume on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 336,615 carloads, down 0.5%, and 369,524 intermodal units, down 1.3% from a year ago. Combined traffic was 706,139 carloads and intermodal units, a decrease of 0.9%. Volume for the first 37 weeks of 2025 was 25,051,904 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.5% y/y.
