Rail merger warning: Higher costs, worse service ahead

A coalition representing manufacturers, and agriculture and energy producers warned federal regulators that a proposed $85 billion railroad merger will make it more difficult and expensive to ship by rail.

The Rail Customer Coalition (RCC) in a letter to the Surface Transportation Board (STB) Tuesday said that Union Pacific’s proposed acquisition of Norfolk Southern could compromise competition across the U.S. freight rail network, increase costs and worsen what it claimed are chronic service failures.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) in July announced plans to consolidate in a deal that would create the first transcontinental freight railroad, a rail colossus operating 53,000 miles of track in 43 states.

The RCC, which represents individual companies and trade associations, said its members account for more than half of the total volume of freight shipped by rail each year. It said a merger would leave rail customers with fewer options in an industry dominated by six railroads controlling more than 90% of freight traffic.