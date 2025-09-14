Union Pacific CEO pitched Trump on National Guard deployments

Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday to discuss the proposed UP-Norfolk Southern merger. (Photo: White House photo via UP)

President Donald Trump praised Union Pacific Chief Executive Jim Vena and said the railroader offered suggestions on where the administration should call up the National Guard to fight urban crime.

Vena met with Trump and other administration officials at the White House Sept. 9 regarding UP’s (NYSE: UNP) $85 billion proposed merger with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC).

“He was a very impressive guy,” Trump said during an appearance Friday on Fox News, noting Vena is a career railroader, “as opposed to a Wall Street guy that destroys the railroad.”