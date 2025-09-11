Trump nominates rail consultant Kloster to STB 

President Trump has nominated railroad industry consultant Richard Kloster for an initial five-year term as a member of the Surface Transportation Board, and re-nominated current member Michelle Schultz, FreightWaves has learned.

The nominations now go to the Senate for confirmation, although a timeline for confirmation is unknown.

The nominations are critically important, as the board will soon consider the proposed $85-billion acquisition of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) by Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), a deal that would create the first transcontinental railroad and transform the U.S. freight rail industry.

Richard Kloster

Kloster, a Republican, is president and founder of Integrity Rail Partners, Inc., a consultant on railroads and rail equipment based in Charles Town, W. Va. With more than three decades’ experience in rail, he previously was senior vice president and chief commercial officer at rail consultant Alltranstek, and senior consultant at FTR, another rail industry specialist. He also worked as director of business and market intelligence for GE Rail Services for more than 15 years. Kloster is on the executive board of the National Industrial Transportation League shipper trade group, as well as the board of the Railway Supply Institute. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northern Illinois University and in marketing from the University of Alabama.