Anti-merger: CN, CSX join on new Nashville intermodal

Collaboration has been the active strategy of the other Class I railroads since Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) announced their proposed merger in July.

Now, Canadian National (NYSE: CNI) and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) said that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a new intermodal service into Nashville, Tennessee.

The cooperation will provide an all-rail alternative for international containers moving from Canada’s West Coast maritime gateways through Memphis directly into Nashville.

The companies said inland traffic will benefit from faster, more reliable, and more sustainable services as the trucking leg from Memphis is replaced by steel-wheel interchange.