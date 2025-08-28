Trump fires rail regulator board member Primus ahead of merger decision

President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Surface Transportation Board member Robert E. Primus, breaking a 2-2 partisan split at the rail regulator while leaving it two members short of full strength just months before it is expected to receive the Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger application.

Primus, a Democrat and board’s only African-American, was appointed by Trump in 2020, and was the lone STB member to vote against the 2023 Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger.

“This is deeply troubling and legally invalid,” Primus told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the firing, adding that he intends to continue his work at the board.

The president has sought greater control over independent agencies, ousting Democratic members of the Federal Trade Commission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Reserve. Trump this week said he was removing Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, who is also African-American.