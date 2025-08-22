BNSF and CSX announce new joint domestic and international intermodal service

BNSF Railway and CSX today announced an intermodal partnership that will offer seamless domestic coast-to-coast service, plus new international service linking BNSF’s Kansas City terminal with CSX-served ports on the East Coast.

The move comes little more than three weeks after Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) unveiled their plans to merge into the first U.S. transcontinental railroad. But a CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) spokesman said the railroads had been working on the intermodal agreement for months.

BNSF and CSX said they would introduce direct domestic intermodal service between Southern California and Charlotte, N.C., and Jacksonville, Fla. Service also will be launched between Phoenix and Atlanta.

The seamless service, the railroads said, will aim to convert over-the-road truck freight to rail.