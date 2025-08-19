Activist investor urges CSX to engage in alternative merger discussions

Ancora Holdings, a prolific activist investor in transports, has once again set its sights on an underperforming Class I railroad and its CEO. In a move that mirrored its successful intervention with Norfolk Southern, Ancora has penned a pointed letter to the board of directors at CSX Corporation, urging immediate action to explore merger options.

If the Surface Transportation Board allows Union Pacific to acquire Norfolk Southern, then CSX’s primary competitor will be able to offer seamless coast-to-coast service, and CSX won’t. If CSX assumes that a merger with BNSF will come, and it doesn’t actively pursue other options (like a Canadian rail), Ancora argued, it will be at a distinct disadvantage in merger talks and may be forced to accept a lower valuation dictated by Berkshire Hathaway / BNSF.

“BNSF is a cash buyer that would bring a highly disciplined approach to any negotiations, rendering CSX in a vulnerable position if it does not have alternative parties to speak with,” Ancora wrote.

The letter, dated August 6 and addressed to CSX’s independent board members, highlights Ancora’s dissatisfaction with the company’s current trajectory under the leadership of CEO Joe Hinrichs. Ancora emphasizes that CSX’s lackluster performance, especially in light of the recent Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern merger, necessitates a swift recalibration of strategy. The letter underscores a pressing need for CSX to engage actively in merger discussions to avoid being left behind in the rapidly evolving rail sector.