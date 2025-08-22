Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroadTop Stories

Lutnick backs Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern rail merger 

Commerce Secretary cites improved freight efficiencies

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen, CNBC screenshot)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Commerce Secretary Lutnick supports increased efficiency in rail freight transportation, though he leaves the method (merger or otherwise) to regulators.
  • Union Pacific's proposed acquisition of Norfolk Southern would create a larger transcontinental railroad, potentially reducing transit times by eliminating bottlenecks.
  • Significant opposition exists from shippers concerned about reduced competition and unions fearing job losses.
  • The companies plan to submit merger details by January.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he supports improved rail freight transportation that will come with Union Pacific’s proposed acquisition of Norfolk Southern. 

“Whether that should be through a merger or any other way, I’ll leave that to the regulators and overseers,” Lutnick said in an interview this week on CNBC. “But the concept of making it more efficient to get across the country is obviously something that we applaud.”

The merger, if approved, would create the first true transcontinental freight railroad, a $260 billion colossus with 50,000 route-miles in 43 states. 

The railroads (NYSE: UNP, NSC) in promoting the consolidation have pointed out that a unified system would eliminate bottlenecks at some locations, such as Chicago and New Orleans, where trains change hands on their journeys across the country. They say single-line movement could shave one to two days’ transit time between endpoints, though some railroad insiders estimate that time savings could add up to as much as six days.

Thousands of shippers have lined up against the merger, which they say will further further reduce rail competition. Unions have also come out against the deal, fearing job losses in the consolidation process.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern expect to file the proposed details of the transaction by January.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

US rail freight snaps win streak

Broyles named CEO of R.J. Corman Railroad Group

Activist investor urges CSX to engage in alternative merger discussions

July rail freight better but indicators cloud outlook

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.