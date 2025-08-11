July rail freight better but indicators cloud outlook

Intermodal and carloads showed improved resiliency in July in the face of increasingly concerning economic factors clouding the full-year outlook.

The U.S. economy has shown resilience this year, with the GDP posting an encouraging 3% annualized growth in the second quarter, a marked improvement from the 0.5% contraction in Q1, said Rand Ghayad, chief economist for the Association of American Railroads, in a research note. This rebound, as per the Bureau of Economic Analysis, benefits significantly from a reduction in goods imports and a positive inventory adjustment. Yet, this is juxtaposed against a backdrop of stagnating consumer spending, a crucial engine for GDP growth, which accounts for about 70% of the total economic output. Consumer spending edged up by only 0.1% in June, marking its smallest year-over-year gain in 16 months, raising concerns about sustained economic momentum.

In the labor market, July’s job growth figures were disappointing, with only 73,000 new jobs added, far below the historical trend. Alarmingly, previous months saw significant downward revisions, amounting to a reduction of 258,000 jobs. Unemployment inched up to 4.2%, while the tally of discouraged workers – people who want a job but have stopped looking because they don’t believe they’ll succeed – soared to 6.2 million. Long-term unemployment is another troubling metric, having reached levels unseen since December 2021, which may damp consumer confidence and spending power, influencing rail volumes, especially those tied to consumer goods.

Inflationary pressures, after cooling through the spring, have started to climb again. The Consumer Price Index saw a 2.7% year-over-year rise in June, its largest since February, casting uncertainty on consumer affordability and spending decisions. Inflation not only affects consumer expenditure but also challenges freight rail operators as operational costs rise, potentially affecting margins.