NewsRailroad

Planned US-Mexico rail route advances with environmental report

BNSF, Union Pacific plan Eagle Pass line

Trains.com Staff
Bound for BNSF Railway trackage rights on Union Pacific, a Canadian National locomotive leads a northbound BNSF train across the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass, Texas, in May 2019. (Photo: Trains/Bill Stephens)
Key Takeaways:

  • The Surface Transportation Board (STB) released the final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Green Eagle Railroad, a 1.3-mile rail line in Texas connecting to Mexico.
  • The project includes a new double-track bridge across the Rio Grande, creating a secure corridor for BNSF and Union Pacific.
  • The EIS recommends mitigation efforts for noise, archaeological preservation, and protection of wildlife.
  • The STB will make a final decision on the project after reviewing the final EIS, which incorporated public comments.
The Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis has issued its final Environmental Impact Statement for the Green Eagle Railroad, a 1.3-mile line that would be part of a new 19-mile rail route and bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negas, Mexico.

The Green Eagle Railroad would be part of a secure corridor for BNSF and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) traffic, including a new double-track bridge across the Rio Grande.

The report addresses two route alternatives, the Southern and Northern rail alternatives, and recommends mitigation action in three areas: Sound barriers on bridges to address noise; archaeological surveys and monitoring of construction sites to address possible archaeological deposits; and measures to protect potential threatened or endangered species and migratory birds.

A preliminary report had been released in March. The final report was developed after a comment period that included 104 written or verbal submissions from 92 commenters; the final report says none of those comments “required additional analysis or substantive changes to the text of the draft EIS.”

The 150-page final document is available here, with 709 pages of appendices available here. The matter now goes to the STB for a final decision.

