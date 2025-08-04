Rail merger will bring ‘dismal service,’ ‘high rates’, says shippers group

A trade group representing 3,500 chemical, manufacturing, agriculture, and energy companies warned that past history shows that a proposed merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern will push up shipping costs without improving service.

“The Freight Rail Customer Alliance (FRCA) has long been opposed to continued consolidation in the rail industry based on past experiences resulting in increased rates, higher fees and unreliable service,” said FRCA President Emily Regis, in a release.

UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) on July 29 announced the $85 billion stock-and-cash deal to create a transcontinental system with more than 50,000 route-miles of track in 43 states. The carriers said the acquisition would improve service by cutting up to 48 hours from a loaded railcar’s total travel time from departure to arrival, know as dwell, while simplifying paperwork and creating a seamless journey for trains moving from coast to coast.

The FRCA pointed out that since the Staggers Rail Act of 1980 deregulated freight railroads, the industry has shrunk from 40 Class I carriers to six, with four handling 90% of U.S. rail freight.