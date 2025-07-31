Rail deal will open new markets for top US container port 

The Port of Los Angeles stands poised for significant growth and transformational change following news of Union Pacific’s plans to acquire Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) and create the nation’s first transcontinental freight railroad.

In a phone interview with FreightWaves, Executive Director Gene Seroka emphasized the vast opportunities presented by the historic rail agreement, particularly in terms of enhancing cargo flow and expanding reach into key markets across the country.

“We’ve been working real closely with Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) on bringing more cargo in to go through the Alameda Corridor,” Seroka said, referring to the below-grade rail freight route used by UP and BNSF to access the San Pedro port complex, which he said was a “great investment but underutilized.”

The $85 billion rail consolidation aims to optimize the use of the corridor, opening up access to the populous regions east of the Mississippi, and boosting intermodal freight capabilities out of the southern California container hub.