Activist investor may target CSX, citing slumping financial performance

Ancora Holdings, the activist investor that waged a proxy battle for control of a beleaguered Norfolk Southern in 2024, now may have CSX in its crosshairs.

“We’ve been a growing shareholder in CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and I think that company finds itself at the crossroads … of whether it wants to find a merger partner or whether it’s going to have to go retool management,” Ancora Alternatives President James Chadwick said Wednesday in an interview with CNBC.

Chadwick said that the railroad’s operational and financial performance has slipped under Joe Hinrichs, who became chief executive in September 2022. Prior to his tenure, Chadwick noted, CSX had a sub-60% operating ratio. Today CSX’s 64.1% operating ratio trails the other four publicly traded Class I railroads.

The operating ratio increased 3.2 points year-over-year in the second quarter as unfavorable changes in traffic mix drove a revenue decline, while costs rose amid congestion and detours related to a pair of construction-related main line outages.