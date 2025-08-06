Infrastructure fund pays $1B to acquire largest US regional railroad

The Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway — at 840 miles the largest independent regional railroad in the U.S. — is being acquired by FTAI Infrastructure in a billion-dollar deal, the companies announced today.

FTAI ( NYSE: FIP), which owns short line and terminal switching operator Transtar, will pay The Wheeling Corp. $1.05 billion to acquire the regional railroad created from lines that Norfolk Southern spun off in 1990. FTAI is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group.

The Class II W&LE serves more than 250 customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland. The W&LE connects to Transtar’s Union Railroad in the Pittsburgh area.

“Growing our freight rail platform has been a key focus for FIP, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to combine with the W&LE,” FTAI Chief Executive Ken Nicholson said in a statement. “We believe the W&LE is an excellent candidate for a combination with Transtar, adding scale, diversification, and network reach. Together, Transtar and the W&LE have identified several growth opportunities and operating efficiencies that we expect to drive substantial growth.”