Efficiencies, demand aid Freightcar America earnings

Railcar builder FreightCar America reported adjusted net income of $3.8 million, or $0.11 per share, in the second quarter despite weaker revenue from lower deliveries, beating market estimates of $.06 per share.

FCA (NASDAQ: RAIL) said revenue for the quarter ending June 30 totaled $118.6 million from $147.4 million in the year-ago quarter as deliveries of new railcars 939 units from 1,159 units y/y.

Gross margin improved to 15%, up from 12.5%, for a year ago, resulting in gross profit of $17.8 million compared to $18.4 million. The company in a release said the margin improvement came on more efficient production and managed pricing strategies amid volatile conditions.

Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive, in the release said the results reflect strong operational execution and healthy customer demand despite broader market uncertainties that had delayed some orders earlier in the year.