Union Pacific upping West Coast ports-to-Chicago intermodal stakes

Union Pacific will launch faster domestic intermodal service next month linking California’s Inland Empire with Chicago.

UP (NYSE: UNP) says the new high-priority Z-train service between its Inland Empire Intermodal Terminal and Global 2 in Chicago will be up to 20% faster “than current industry options,” with a transit time of just over three days.

“As we continue expanding IEIT, this service will deliver consistent, reliable, and truck-competitive transportation, challenging the norms of over-the-road shipping and competing head-to-head with team driver truck services,” Kenny Rocker, UP’s executive vice president of marketing and sales, said in a statement.

A BNSF spokesman says the railway’s fastest Z-train schedules from San Bernardino, Calif., to Chicago are 49 hours.