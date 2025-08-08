Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroadTop Stories

Union Pacific upping West Coast ports-to-Chicago intermodal stakes

Faster service connects Inland Empire with The Hub’s Global 2

Stuart Chirls
·
An eastbound Union Pacific intermodal Z train flies through Laramie, Wyo., on the Overland Route in June 2018. (Photo: Trains/Bill Stephens)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Union Pacific (UP) is launching a new, faster intermodal Z-train service between Inland Empire and Chicago, reducing transit time to just over three days (up to 20% faster than competitors).
  • The service, starting September 3rd, aims to compete with trucking services by offering reliable and consistent transportation, leveraging UP's expanded Inland Empire Intermodal Terminal.
  • This faster service is part of UP's broader strategy under new CEO Jim Vena to improve transit times and efficiency across its network.
  • The Inland Empire terminal's strategic location reduces drayage costs and enables UP to better compete with BNSF in the Southern California market.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Union Pacific will launch faster domestic intermodal service next month linking California’s Inland Empire with Chicago.

UP (NYSE: UNP) says the new high-priority Z-train service between its Inland Empire Intermodal Terminal and Global 2 in Chicago will be up to 20% faster “than current industry options,” with a transit time of just over three days.

“As we continue expanding IEIT, this service will deliver consistent, reliable, and truck-competitive transportation, challenging the norms of over-the-road shipping and competing head-to-head with team driver truck services,” Kenny Rocker, UP’s executive vice president of marketing and sales, said in a statement.

A BNSF spokesman says the railway’s fastest Z-train schedules from San Bernardino, Calif., to Chicago are 49 hours.

UP’s new trains will launch on Sept. 3, initially offering service five days per week. The hotshots will run on the  Los Angeles & Salt Lake route  from the Inland Empire to Salt Lake City, and from there to Chicago via the Overland Route.

The faster schedule is among several UP has launched since Jim Vena became CEO in August 2023. UP has slashed transit times by two days for its premium domestic Z trains that link Southern California with Chicago. It also took a full day out of the Eagle and Falcon Premium service that links Mexico with Chicago and, via Canadian National (NYSE: CNR), Detroit and points in Canada.

UP opened the Inland Empire terminal in 2021 with a capacity of 45,000 lifts per year. The terminal, adjacent to the West Colton hump yard, has since been expanded to 120,000 annual lifts.

The Inland Empire terminal location is key for UP. Containerized imports are trucked from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to Inland Empire warehouses for transloading into domestic containers before riding the rails to inland destinations.

The West Colton terminal is within 10 miles of most of the 625 million square feet of warehouse space in the Inland Empire. Previously, UP’s nearest terminal in the Los Angeles Basin was 37 miles away at City of Industry.

By reducing the dray distance, the Inland Empire Intermodal Terminal reduces customers’ costs and allows UP to compete more effectively with BNSF’s busy — and much larger — San Bernardino intermodal terminal just a few miles away. San Bernardino handles more than 2,000 containers per day, or more than 730,000 annually.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Related coverage:

Grain, automotive keep U.S. rail traffic ahead of 2024

Planned US-Mexico rail route advances with environmental report
Infrastructure fund pays $1B to acquire largest US regional railroad

Efficiencies, demand aid Freightcar America earnings

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.