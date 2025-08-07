Grain, automotive keep U.S. rail traffic ahead of 2024

According to Association of American Railroads statistics, rail traffic for the week ending Aug. 2, 2025, was 513,529 carloads and intermodal units, a 2.9% increase over the same week a year earlier. That figure included 233,805 carloads, up 6.4%, and 279,724 containers and trailers, up 0.2%.

While all categories except petroleum saw gains, the only double-digit increases were grain, 25.7%, and motor vehicles and parts, 10.2%.

Through 31 weeks of 2025, traffic totalled 16,162,611 carloads and intermodal units, a 3.8% increase over the same period in 2024. The 31-week figure includes 6,828,409 carloads, up 2.8%, and 8,334,202 intermodal units, up 4.7%.

The most recent data from the Intermodal Association of North America showed mixed results, as BNSF, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) saw weekly improvements, while Mexico’s GMXT (OTC: GMXTF) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) were below previous-year levels.