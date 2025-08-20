Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroad

Broyles named CEO of R.J. Corman Railroad Group

Executive had been serving in interim roles

Trains.com Staff
·
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Justin Broyles has been appointed President and CEO of R.J. Corman Railroad Group, a position he previously held on an interim basis.
  • Broyles has extensive experience in the railroad industry, including leadership roles at Patriot Rail and R.J. Corman, focusing on various areas like emergency services and commercial affairs.
  • The board of trustees conducted a thorough search before appointing Broyles, highlighting his deep understanding of the company and its strategic alignment.
  • Broyles expressed his commitment to prioritizing safety, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency in his new role.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

R.J. Corman Railroad Group has named Justin Broyles as president and chief executive, the company announced Tuesday.

Broyles had been named to the positions on an interim basis in June.

Formerly chief commercial officer at Patriot Rail, Broyles rejoined R.J. Corman in 2018 and has held leadership positions focusing on emergency services, storm response, construction, and national account management. Prior to being named interim CEO, he had been executive vice president, commercial affairs.

Justin Broyles

April Colyer, chair of the Richard J. Corman board of trustees, said in a release that the board’s extensive search process “proved to be an important opportunity to reflect on the leadership qualities and strategic alignment needed to guide the company forward. We were highly impressed by the caliber of the individuals that expressed interest in the role, and Justin distinguished himself throughout the process. Justin’s deep understanding of our business, proven leadership of our best-in-class team, incredible business acumen and vision, and passion for continuing the rich legacy and culture of our company will be critical to our next chapter.”

Broyles said he is “deeply honored and excited to take on the role of President and CEO of R. J. Corman Railroad Group. Over the years I have had the privilege of working alongside an incredibly talented and dedicated team. As we move forward, we will build on our strong foundation by continuing to prioritize safety, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency across all of our companies. I look forward to working with our team, partners, and stakeholders to shape the future of our company and the industry as a whole.”

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Related coverage:

Activist investor urges CSX to engage in alternative merger discussions

July rail freight better but indicators cloud outlook

Union Pacific upping West Coast ports-to-Chicago intermodal stakes

Grain, automotive keep U.S. rail traffic ahead of 2024

Trains.com Staff