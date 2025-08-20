Broyles named CEO of R.J. Corman Railroad Group

R.J. Corman Railroad Group has named Justin Broyles as president and chief executive, the company announced Tuesday.

Broyles had been named to the positions on an interim basis in June.

Formerly chief commercial officer at Patriot Rail, Broyles rejoined R.J. Corman in 2018 and has held leadership positions focusing on emergency services, storm response, construction, and national account management. Prior to being named interim CEO, he had been executive vice president, commercial affairs.

Justin Broyles

April Colyer, chair of the Richard J. Corman board of trustees, said in a release that the board’s extensive search process “proved to be an important opportunity to reflect on the leadership qualities and strategic alignment needed to guide the company forward. We were highly impressed by the caliber of the individuals that expressed interest in the role, and Justin distinguished himself throughout the process. Justin’s deep understanding of our business, proven leadership of our best-in-class team, incredible business acumen and vision, and passion for continuing the rich legacy and culture of our company will be critical to our next chapter.”