US rail freight snaps win streak

Only two of 10 commodities improved from 2024

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. rail freight traffic declined 0.7% year-over-year for the week ending August 16, totaling 512,970 units.
  • Carload volume decreased 0.9% y/y, while intermodal volume was down 0.6% y/y.
  • Only coal and forest products showed year-over-year increases in carload traffic; metallic ores, metals, and grain experienced significant declines.
  • Despite the weekly dip, year-to-date volume remains up 3.6% compared to 2024.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Rail freight traffic in the United States ended its recent rally during the week ending August 16, as commodity shipments and intermodal totaled 512,970 units, down 0.7% compared with the same week a year ago.

Total volume for the week was 228,884 carloads, according to the Association of American Railroads, off 0.9% y/y, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was 284,086 containers and trailers, 0.6% weaker.

Only two of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase: coal, up 2.9%, and forest products, up 2.2%.

Chart: AAR

Losers were led by metallic ores and metals, and grain, down 4.6% and 3.1%, respectively. 

Through the first 33 weeks of this year, U.S. railroads reported  cumulative volume of 7,284,620 carloads, up 2.7% y/y, and 8,902,155 intermodal units, up 4.4%. Total combined U.S. traffic was 16,186,775 carloads and intermodal units, ahead 3.6%.

Weekly volume on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 320,190 carloads, weaker by 3.8% y/y, and 365,668 intermodal units, off by 0.6%. Combined weekly North American freight totaled 685,858 carloads and intermodal units, down by 2.1%. Volume year-to-date was 22,295,900 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.6% from 2024.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.