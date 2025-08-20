US rail freight snaps win streak

Rail freight traffic in the United States ended its recent rally during the week ending August 16, as commodity shipments and intermodal totaled 512,970 units, down 0.7% compared with the same week a year ago.

Total volume for the week was 228,884 carloads, according to the Association of American Railroads, off 0.9% y/y, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was 284,086 containers and trailers, 0.6% weaker.

Only two of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase: coal, up 2.9%, and forest products, up 2.2%.

Chart: AAR

Losers were led by metallic ores and metals, and grain, down 4.6% and 3.1%, respectively.