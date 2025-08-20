US rail freight snaps win streak

Rail freight traffic in the United States ended its recent rally during the week ending August 16, as commodity shipments and intermodal totaled 512,970 units, down 0.7% compared with the same week a year ago.
Total volume for the week was 228,884 carloads, according to the Association of American Railroads, off 0.9% y/y, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was 284,086 containers and trailers, 0.6% weaker.
Only two of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase: coal, up 2.9%, and forest products, up 2.2%.
Losers were led by metallic ores and metals, and grain, down 4.6% and 3.1%, respectively.
Through the first 33 weeks of this year, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 7,284,620 carloads, up 2.7% y/y, and 8,902,155 intermodal units, up 4.4%. Total combined U.S. traffic was 16,186,775 carloads and intermodal units, ahead 3.6%.
Weekly volume on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 320,190 carloads, weaker by 3.8% y/y, and 365,668 intermodal units, off by 0.6%. Combined weekly North American freight totaled 685,858 carloads and intermodal units, down by 2.1%. Volume year-to-date was 22,295,900 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.6% from 2024.
