Intermodal drags down rail freight in latest week

Gains in commodity rail shipments were outweighed by slowing intermodal traffic that dragged U.S. carload freight down in the latest weekly data.

Total U.S. rail traffic of carloads and intermodal units was down 0.8% for the week ending August 23 from the same week a year ago, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Commodities were up 0.6% y/y, while intermodal volume was off 1.9% from 2024.

Four of 10 commodity groups were better, led by grain, up 9.2%, and motor vehicles and parts, up 6%. Farm products excluding grain, and food, increased 4.1%, while chemical shipments improved by 0.4%.