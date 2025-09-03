U.S. rail freight narrowly up as key commodity sinks

Carload and intermodal rail traffic in the U.S. was narrowly up for the week ending August 30.

Freight volumes finished 0.9% better than the same week a year ago, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Total carloads were up 0.6% y/y, while intermodal volume gained 1.2% from 2024.

Five of 10 commodity groups improved, led by chemicals, 4.9%, and metallic ores and metals, 3.5%.