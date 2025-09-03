U.S. rail freight narrowly up as key commodity sinks

Carload and intermodal rail traffic in the U.S. was narrowly up for the week ending August 30.
Freight volumes finished 0.9% better than the same week a year ago, according to the Association of American Railroads.
Total carloads were up 0.6% y/y, while intermodal volume gained 1.2% from 2024.
Five of 10 commodity groups improved, led by chemicals, 4.9%, and metallic ores and metals, 3.5%.
Petroleum and associated products saw the steepest drop at 7.7%, followed by grain, 3.6%, and forest products, 3.4%.
U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume increased 2.5% through the first 35 weeks of 2025 from a year ago. Intermodal units were ahead 4.1%. Total combined U.S. traffic was up 3.4% y/y.
North American carloads for the week on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads sank 2.2% y/y. Containers and trailers were up 5.2%. Total combined weekly traffic rose 1.6%. North American volume for the first 35 weeks of this year was up 2.7% compared with 2024.
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Regulators OK Watco acquisition of Great Lakes Central Railroad
Trump fires rail regulator board member Primus ahead of merger decision
Intermodal drags down rail freight in latest week
CPKC: Railroads should focus on interline partnerships, not mergers