NewsRailroad

U.S. rail freight narrowly up as key commodity sinks

Intermodal posts modest weekly gain

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. carload and intermodal rail traffic slightly increased (0.9%) year-over-year for the week ending August 30, 2025.
  • While total carloads rose 0.6%, intermodal volume saw a stronger gain of 1.2% year-over-year.
  • Cumulative U.S. rail volume for the first 35 weeks of 2025 showed a 3.4% year-over-year increase.
  • North American rail traffic showed mixed results, with carloads down 2.2% but containers and trailers up 5.2% year-over-year for the same week.
Carload and intermodal rail traffic in the U.S. was narrowly up for the week ending August 30.

Freight volumes finished 0.9% better than the same week a year ago, according to the Association of American Railroads. 

Total carloads were up 0.6% y/y, while intermodal volume gained 1.2% from 2024.

Five of 10 commodity groups improved, led by chemicals, 4.9%, and metallic ores and metals, 3.5%.

Petroleum and associated products saw the steepest drop at 7.7%, followed by grain, 3.6%, and forest products, 3.4%.

U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume increased 2.5% through the first 35 weeks of 2025 from a year ago. Intermodal units were ahead 4.1%. Total combined U.S. traffic was up 3.4% y/y.

(Chart: AAR)

North American carloads for the week on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads sank 2.2% y/y. Containers and trailers were up 5.2%. Total combined weekly traffic rose 1.6%. North American volume for the first 35 weeks of this year was up 2.7% compared with 2024.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.