Labor and industry clash over rail automation

WASHINGTON — Labor and industry are giving the Trump administration opposing takes on how technology and automation in freight railroading should be considered as a long-term economic strategy.

In comments filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s request for comments to help the department update its five-year strategic plan extending to 2030, the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) said the rail industry is at a point of critical mass.

“Under the guise of new and improved efficiencies, Class I railroads have hollowed out their workforce and pushed unsafe practices, including the operation of ever longer and heavier trains that infrastructure cannot safely accommodate,” wrote SMART-TD Legislative Director Jared Cassity. “These practices directly threaten the resilience of the rail network and, by extension, the nation’s supply chain.”

Cassity told DOT that the strength of the rail network is already beginning to weaken with current technological failures, including delays caused by end-of-train devices that routinely lose communication, locomotive engine power losses, and unplanned stops caused by positive train control snags.